How Can You Get a Loan Without a Credit Check and How Does It Work?

Bad credit has negative repercussions sooner or later. It can prevent you from applying for a new credit card, renting an apartment, buying a house, getting a loan from the bank, or even being hired for the job you want. Fortunately, there are no credit check lenders you can borrow from if banks disqualify you because of your score.

How Banks Verify if You Qualify for a Loan

Banks always look at your credit score before lending you money. To analyse your credit report, they check your payment history first. Every late payment matters to creditors, even for amounts as low as $15.

Using more than 50% of authorized credit on average reflects poorly. The closer to zero, the better: Aim for 37% to be sure. Creditors also see you as a candidate at risk of falling behind payments if you have a history of multiple credit requests.

They also look at other information, such as the diversity of your credit products and the age of your accounts.

The Benefits of No Credit Check Loans

This is an extremely interesting solution if you need immediate financial help but the bank won’t give you a personal loan. Not only is a good credit rating not an eligibility criterion, but the money is usually deposited into your account on a very short notice.

Basically, you don’t have to answer for your past or your spending habits when you apply for a personal loan without pay stubs or credit check. You don’t have to explain why you need more income either.

If discretion is the biggest advantage or no credit check lenders, speed is a close second. This type of personal loan has a very short waiting time, so it is perfect for urgent situations. After completing your request, you will receive your money in 24 hours at most. Sometimes, it is even instantaneous.

Why Is It So Fast?

Having to find, scan and print old invoices, check specimens or legal documents can be frustrating and time consuming. To skip this annoying task, all you have to do is allow your no credit check lender to proceed to an Instant Bank Verification (IBV). Everything is online, so you don’t have to leave the house or put your faith in the hands of the post service.

Instant Bank Verification speeds up the processing of your application so you can have access to your loan as soon as possible. As explained before, no credit check loans do not require you to provide any documentation. Since your eligibility depends on very simple criteria, all applicants need to do is complete a short online questionnaire that asks, for example, if you are over eighteen years old, live in Quebec, have the same employer since at least three months, receive a monthly amount and are not in the process of bankruptcy.

With Instant Bank Verification, a secure technology that reputable financial institutions use, agents look at your statement for the past three months just to confirm what you said. They don’t have access to your personal information and bank data at any time.

No credit check lenders can give you quick and easy access to emergency funds. Never hesitate to contact them if you require more information.