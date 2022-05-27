rtmark
Can NIO Stock Continue to Recover from Its 2022 Lows?

Author: Mohit Oberoi

Last Updated: May 27, 2022

NIO

After a massive rally in 2020, where it rose over 1,100%, things have been tough for NIO. The stock tumbled in 2021 and continued to slide in 2022. It has, however, recovered smartly from its 2022 lows and opened in the green today also.

Other EV stocks like Rivian and Lucid Motors are also off their 2022 lows. What’s the forecast for NIO stock and can it continue to recover?

NIO stock listing

NIO, which opted for a dual listing in Hong Kong in 2021, has now been included in the Hong Kong TECH Index. Xpeng Motors and Li Auto also opted for a listing in Hong Kong amid growing fears of delisting in the US.

The US has identified several companies including NIO for not complying with US listing laws. According to the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA), foreign companies listed in the US also need to get their books audited. While the act does not name China, it looks targeted at Chinese companies at a time when US-China relations are at their lowest point in decades.

NIO delisting

Commenting on the development, NIO said, “In accordance with the HFCAA, if the SEC determines that the Company filed an annual report containing an audit report issued by a registered public accounting firm that has not been subject to inspection for the PCAOB for three consecutive years beginning in 2021, the SEC shall prohibit the shares or American depositary shares of the Company from being traded on a national securities exchange or in the over-the-counter trading market in the United States.”

It however added that it “will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in both China and the United States, and strive to maintain its listing status on both the NYSE and the HKEX in compliance with applicable listing rules.”

That said, there is now a real risk of decoupling between the world’s two largest economies amid the reshaping world order. NIO recently also listed in Singapore which hasn’t been a major listing destination for Chinese companies like Hong Kong.

Earnings

NIO’s revenues increased 49% YoY to $1.55 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. While the sales figure was slightly above estimates, the company’s net loss of $336.4 million was wider than what analysts were expecting. The company has sufficient cushion to cover these losses and it had a cash balance of $8.7 billion at the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, NIO, like other Chinese EV companies, has been facing the double whammy of global chip shortages and the COVID-19 outbreak in China which has taken a toll on the production. NIO could only deliver 5,074 vehicles in April. However, things have been getting on track and we’ll get more updates next month when NIO releases its May delivery report which would be followed by its Q1 2022 earnings release.

NIO Q1 2022 earnings

Analysts expect NIO to post revenues of $9.89 billion in the first quarter of 2022 which would mean a YoY growth of only 23.3%. The sales growth is however expected to rise to 41.9% in the second quarter and 71.9% in the third quarter. A lot would however depend on how fast the company can scale up production with its partner JAC Motors and also on the global supply chain issues and the COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

NIO stock forecast

Wall Street analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on NIO stock.. Of the 31 analysts covering the stock, 30 have a buy rating while one has a hold rating. Its median target price of $31.17 is a premium of 95% over current prices. While analysts have lowered NIO’s target price the target price still represents a significant upside over current prices. Also, some of the analysts have upgraded the stock after the recent fall.

Last month, UBS upgraded the stock from neutral to buy citing an improvement in its brand recognition. Earlier this month, Bank of America also upgraded the stock to a buy and said, the stock “seems attractive given the improving outlook – NIO traded at a similar valuation only during 2H19-1Q20 when it faced sales slowdown, product recalls and financing challenges, while its current fundamental is stronger in terms of brand equity, sales growth, R&D capability, and improved cash flow.”

New markets would drive demand growth

NIO is planning to enter several markets in Europe which would drive its sales. The company’s BaaS (battery as a service) is also a unique offering as it not only helps lowers the vehicle’s price but makes its cars eligible for the subsidy in China.

NIO now trades at an NTM (next-12 months) EV-to-sales multiple of 2.35x which is way below what we’ve seen over the last couple of years. While NIO has seen a structural deterioration of multiples amid China’s crackdown and the pessimism towards growth stocks, it still looks like an EV stock worth looking at.

How to invest in EV stocks?

You can invest in EV stocks like NIO through any of the reputed online stockbrokers. Alternatively, if you wish to trade derivatives, we also have reviewed a list of derivative brokers you can consider.

An alternative approach to investing in the green energy ecosystem could be to invest in ETFs that invest in cleantech companies.

Through an ETF, you can diversify your risks across many companies instead of just investing in a few companies. While this may mean that you might miss out on “home runs” you would also not end up owning the worst-performing stocks in your portfolio.

By investing in an ETF, one gets returns that are linked to the underlying index after accounting for the fees and other transaction costs. There is also a guide on how to trade in ETFs.

 

Mohit Oberoi is a freelance finance writer based in India. he has completed his MBA with finance as majors and also holds a CFA charter. He has over 13 years of experience in financial markets. He has been writing extensively on global markets for the last six years and has written over 6,500 articles. He mainly covers metals, electric vehicles, asset managers, and other macroeconomic news. He also loves writing on personal finance and topics related to valuation.