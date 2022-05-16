Can Alphabet Stock Outperform FAANG Peers in 2022?

2021 was a good year for Alphabet investors as the stock soared 65%. It was the best performing FAANG stock by a wide margin and its returns also far surpassed that of the S&P 500.

However, like fellow tech companies, Alphabet stock has also looked weak in 2022 and has lost almost a fifth of its market cap. It is still the second best performing FAANG stock of the year, only behind Apple. What’s the forecast for Alphabet stock and is it a good buy now?

Alphabet missed earnings estimates

Alphabet missed analysts’ estimates for both the topline as well as the bottomline in the first quarter of 2022. The company’s revenues increased 23% YoY to $68.01 billion. However, the revenues fell a tad short of the $68.11 billion that analysts were expecting. YouTube’s revenues especially came in lower than what markets were expecting. The company said that YouTube advertising revenues rose 14.3% YoY to $6.86 billion which was considerably below the $7.51 billion that analysts were expecting.

YouTube performance

Alphabet said that its decision to mostly pull out from Russia negatively impacted the quarter’s performance. Also, some advertisers in Europe have scaled back their ad spending amid the economic uncertainty arising from the Russia-Ukraine war. As for YouTube, Alphabet has been focusing on “Shorts” which took a toll on the revenues. However, over the long term, monetization of “Shorts” would help improve YouTube’s revenues and also help the company better compete with TikTok.

During the earnings call, Alphabet said that 2 billion signed in users visit YouTube every month. It also said that YouTube shorts have average daily views of 30 billion which is four times what it had a year back. The company also sees an opportunity in almost 700 million hours of YouTube that are watched on television sets daily.

The competition in the streaming space has been heating up and market leader Netflix is the worst affected. Netflix stock has lost two-thirds of its market cap this year as the stock tumbled following its Q4 2021 andQ1 2022 earnings.

Cloud performance

Alphabet’s cloud operations continue to do well and the segment’s revenues increased 44% YoY to $5.8 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The company’s adjusted EPS came in at $24.62 in the quarter which was below the $25.91 that analysts were expecting.

Commenting on the earnings, Sundar Pichai, Alphabet’s CEO said, “Q1 saw strong growth in Search and Cloud, in particular, which are both helping people and businesses as the digital transformation continues. We’ll keep investing in great products and services, and creating opportunities for partners and local communities around the world.” Notably, during the earnings call, he said that the company intends to invest around $9.5 billion in the US this year and add 12,000 new positions in the country.

Alphabet stock forecast

Wall Street analysts are bullish on GOOG stock and of the 50 analysts covering the stock, 49 have a buy rating while one analyst has a hold rating. None of the analyst has a sell rating on the stock. Its median target price of $3,295 is a 41% upside over current prices.

Analysts had a nuanced opinion of Alphabet’s first-quarter earnings. Several brokerages which include UBS, Piper Sandler, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Barclays lowered the stock’s target price.

However, overall brokerages maintained their bullish bets on the stock. In his note, Barclays analyst Ross Sandler said “We’ve been worried about a growth and margin reset hitting GOOGL shares, which remains the best-of-breed name in digital advertising, and we got a glimpse but likely not the full impact of that in 1Q.” However, he added, “Despite these concerns, GOOGL remains well positioned to weather the storm and we would look to add to positions selectively on weakness.”

Piper Sandler also maintained its overweight rating and said, “Google likely remains the best house in an increasingly complicated digital advertising neighborhood.”

Alphabet expects second-quarter results to be tepid

Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat said that the company would face tough YoY comps in the second quarter. She added, “I would say, in addition, the second-quarter results are going to continue to reflect that we suspended the vast majority of our commercial activities in Russia. And then I noted the impact of foreign exchange.”

Should you buy Alphabet stock?

Alphabet has announced a 20-for-1 stock split and a $70 billion stock buyback program. While the stock split does not change Alphabet’s fundamentals, it would help drive liquidity in the stock through increased participation of retail investors. Alphabet stock trades at an NTM (next-12 months) PE multiple of just under 20x which looks reasonable. As investors shun exorbitantly priced growth names, stocks like GOOG should see increased interest from investors in 2022. While there are short term headwinds, the stock should recover in the medium term. GOOG stock remains among the best ways to play digital transformation. However, the increased regulatory scrutiny over Big Tech monopoly is a potential risk for investors.

Within the FAANG pack, Alphabet along with Apple still look well placed even as Netflix and Meta Platforms are facing multiple headwinds in the near term.

How to buy GOOG stock?

You can invest in Alphabet through any of the reputed online stockbrokers. Alternatively, if you wish to trade derivatives, we also have reviewed a list of derivative brokers you can consider.

An alternative approach to investing in tech stocks could be to invest in ETFs that invest in tech companies. By investing in an ETF, one gets returns that are linked to the underlying index after accounting for the fees and other transaction costs. There is also a guide on how to trade in ETFs.