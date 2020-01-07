LearnBonds.com

Turkish Capital Markets Board Looking Into Cryptocurrency Regulation

January 7, 2020 Max Moeller 0
Turkey is Leaning on Local Banks to Buy More lira-denominated Bonds

The Capital Markets Board of Turkey, otherwise known as the CMB, will be moving forward with the regulation of cryptocurrencies, according to Turkish media.

Regulators all over the world are hesitant to allow their citizens to get involved with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. After all, the space is consistently changing, and many out there aren’t sure what they’re getting into. That said, those that do try to get involved are prone to scams and other issues if they aren’t aware of these things ahead of time. This is where regulation comes in.

In Turkey, the CMB is looking into regulation regarding the supervision, surveillance, and regulation of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency assets. Interestingly, this is at the request of the government to do so, meaning that it’s highly likely Turkey is ready to view Bitcoin as more than just a fluke or a fad.

Speaking on the matter is Ahmet Usta, the Chief Editor at the Blockchain Turkey Platform, who spoke to CoinTelegraph, stating that “excessive regulation or heavy taxes would harm the markets and hamper innovation efforts.” So, there needs to be some sort of balance between heavy regulation and too little regulation, as is the case in many fields all over the world. Of course, with one as emergent as cryptocurrency, too little or too much regulation could have a massive impact on the future of the space.

All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.
Max Moeller

Max Moeller
Cryptocurrency and games writer. Looking to the future by studying how these two industries can blend. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/maxwell-moeller-912044b4/
HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com