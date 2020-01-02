MetaMask Allowed Back on Google Play Store

MetaMask, a web extension that recently was taken off of the Google Play store by the titular tech giant, has recently just been let onto the platform after a ban due to strange policy changes.

It appears that the app was taken off due to Google’s policy surrounding cryptocurrency mining, as the platform does not support applications that allow such a feature. However, MetaMask does not provide any sort of mining, but rather serves as a way for users to access decentralized applications on the Ethereum blockchain via their traditional browsers like Google Chrome. As one can imagine, this is an incredibly useful application for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

While the app was taken off of the Google Play store on December 26th, we learned that it was placed back on via a January 1st tweet from MetaMask:

“Happy New Year! Upon careful consideration, Google has permitted The MetaMask mobile app back on the Google Play (Android) store! Thanks to all the believers in an open web for speaking out in our support!”

Speaking to CoinTelegraph, the MetaMask co-developer shared a statement on the matter, clarifying that he simply hopes it was a mistake on Google’s part: