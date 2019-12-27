Libra Has ‘Failed’ in its Current Form, Says Swiss Finance Minister

Libra, Facebook’s cryptocurrency stablecoin that they plan on implementing into the social media platform as well as Instagram, has been a topic of controversial discussion since its reveal this summer.

In fact, some even argue the fact that because Libra isn’t out and adhering to all sorts of different regulatory policies as of now, it could be seen as somewhat of a failure. That’s exactly what Ueli Maurer, the finance minister of Switzerland, believes at least.

Speaking to SRF, a Swiss broadcaster, and reported by Reuters, Maurer had said that “I don’t think (Libra has a chance in its current form), because central banks will not accept the basket of currencies underpinning it. The project, in this form, has thus failed.”

Many wonder why Facebook, a social media platform and a company with a slew of privacy-related issues in its past, should be trusted with a digital currency. Of course, their defense is that the project would be lead by a consortium of companies, thus making it decentralized, but many still aren’t convinced.

As of now, blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are praised for their ability to allow users to remain anonymous without having to worry about governmental surveillance. That and these transactions can be near-instantaneous without having to pay giant international transfer fees, among other benefits.