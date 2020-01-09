Lenovo Partners With GoChain to Operate Signing Node

Lenovo, the technology company that makes laptops and other hardware, is getting into blockchain technology according to a blog post from GoChain.

GoChain, which considers itself the “fastest, most reliable, web3 based blockchain protocol and client,” is partnering with Lenovo, in which the tech company will act “as a signing node operator” for the blockchain.=”

“As a signing node, Lenovo will be one of up to 50 enterprises and organizations to run specialized servers that facilitate the GoChain network’s Proof of Reputation (PoR) consensus algorithm and validate the blocks of transactions produced on the blockchain network,” reads the post.

Speaking on the matter is one Jason Dekker, the Co-Founder and CEO of GoChain:

“We are extremely proud to not only welcome Lenovo as a Node signer, but to be part of a pioneering effort in green technology. GoChain was founded with a focus on driving adoption of technology for the betterment of society and we strongly support their commitment to reduce energy usage with liquid immersion cooling technology.”

The post also notes that this node will be “the first of its kind to be operated in a liquid immersion data center for cooling.” That cooling tech is under development by Midas Green Technology, and the Blockchain Resources Corp will be building what are called “green” data centers that will store the Lenovo node.

As one can imagine, these green data centers help clean up the energy used by Lenovo’s node, and they do so by managing “expensive air cooling infrastructure” like big fans and dehumidifiers, among other things.

However, the post also notes that this isn’t Lenovo’s first foray into blockchain tech. In March of 2018, the hardware company saw the launch of its Lenovo S5, which takes advantage of blockchain tech to secure its payments.