Kraken Acquires Circle Cryptocurrency Platform

Kraken, one of the more popular cryptocurrency exchanges out there, is bringing on board one of “the most recognized OTC desks in crypto,” according to a company blog post.

The desk is called Circle Trade and will ensure that the company can provide its services to even more customers around the world.

The project is lead by Nelson Minier, who has experience on Wall Street. This blog post describes the project as:

“This acquisition will also significantly bolster our services and capabilities by providing:

New trading partners around the world, particularly in Asia

Deeper liquidity and tighter spreads across all supported assets

Improved automation and advanced tools for traders designed to streamline the trade process from quote to settlement”

Another blog post states that the group would be focusing on a stablecoin, specifically the project’s own – USDC:

“Circle is approaching 2020 with a deep focus on stablecoins globally, dollars on public blockchains (USDC) specifically, and the powerful possibilities they unlock for people, businesses, and governments all around the world.”

According to the rest of the post, Circle plans to focus on what it calls “third generation public blockchains” to offer a variety of new services and technologies in the coming years. “We are excited to get these technologies into the hands of creative developers and businesses everywhere,” the post notes.