CoinFLEX Acquires Former Binance Executive

CoinFLEX, a platform that calls itself the “world’s first physically delivered cryptocurrency futures exchange,” has just acquired a former Binance executive as it looks to expand its offerings and services, reports The Block.

Leslie Tam, who once managed the over-the-counter services at Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges in terms of volume, will join the team soon and take up the spot as its Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

Of course, while 2019 hasn’t exactly been fantastic for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices, the space definitely increased in terms of technology, reliability, use case, and more. Startups and companies have been doing what they can to implement new advancements regarding blockchain and cryptocurrencies, so these acquisitions and position changes are of little surprise.

CoinFLEX came to be this year, and is headed up by Mark Lamb. The CEO, according to the CoinFLEX account page, has always been a fan of futures offerings, so it makes sense that his latest project would be one to push them.

Lamb has been involved in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency space since 2012, and even founded the United Kingdom’s first cryptocurrency exchange, Coinfloor, back in 2013. We’ll have to see if all of that experience translates over to CoinFLEX, and if this new acquisition will help push the company forward next year.