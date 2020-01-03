Bitmain to Let Go Significant Amount of Staff, According to Sources

Cryptocurrency mining can be a lucrative business if your business knows how to maneuver the space. However, due to the volatility of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, mining can also serve to be the downfall of some groups as well.

One of the more involved companies in the mining space, Bitmain, is one such company that has seen the highs and lows regarding Bitcoin mining. While the group did see some significant growth during the rise of Bitcoin, it has also had to let go of vast amounts of its employees in the past, with December 2018 being one of the more significant periods. Now, it seems that they’re going to let go of another 50% of its employees, according to a report from Sina.

The report notes that “several people familiar with the matter” have said that Bitmain has launched what they call a “staff optimization plan,” which came to be at the end of 2019. Apparently, all department managers had to put together a list of which workers were most important to keep. Interestingly, this seems to be despite Bitmain’s “healthy” cash flow.

Bitmain will have an annual meeting this January 17, and they plan to have this optimization plan carried out by then. This news also comes to us before the Bitcoin halving, which is to happen this May, and can lead to all sorts of unpredictability regarding the asset, let alone mining companies. It’s very likely that this plan is related to the halving as well.