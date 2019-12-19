Bitcoin SV Was Mined at an Opportunity Cost in 2019

Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (otherwise known as Bitcoin SV or BSV), created by Craig Wright, claims to hold the original vision of Bitcoin. Whether this is true or not is up for debate, but there’s no doubt that such a claim is sure to entice some followers.

That said, while those followers are dedicated and contribute to the mining of the asset to ensure its network can keep on running, it seems that mining BSV is hardly profitable at all. According to a new report from Binance Research, the asset “was mined at a significant opportunity cost in the first half of 2019,” even though Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash’s (BCH) difficulty rates were rather steady. However, it’s worth noting that for a small period of the year, BCH was also mining at an opportunity cost as well.

The research document notes a few reasons this could be the case, including but not limited to “seemingly suboptimal mining allocations include varying liquidity conditions, a partial lack of mature derivatives products (to hedge future price exposure), additional rewards from merged mining, and differences in the structure of mining pools.”

However, the post goes on to state that those reasons above do not fully explain the reasoning for such an opportunity cost. It appears that these miners were still going due to political or other “non-economically driven” forces that have affected the network and its users.