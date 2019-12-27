Binance to Support VISA-Binding in Certain Territories

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world regarding volume, now allows its users to purchase cryptocurrencies via their VISA card, according to a new press release from the company.

Fortunately for customers, they can easily add their card via the website’s “Buy Crypto” page, and from there can purchase any cryptocurrencies the platform supports.

However, it’s worth noting that this doesn’t translate to United States users as of now. A list of the supported, VISA-issued countries as of now:

“United Kingdom, Germany, France, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.”

On top of this, users will also be able to start using their MasterCard and other currencies as well “in the near future.”

What’s fantastic about this is that it adds just another form of purchasing cryptocurrencies, streamlining the process and ensuring that more people have access to these digital assets.

While purchasing cryptocurrencies isn’t necessarily difficult as of now, especially with options like Coinbase and its Earn program, there is still somewhat of a disconnect between the mainstream and the way that these digital assets are purchased. Offerings like this Binance one are a great way to subvert that.