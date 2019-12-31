Binance US Launches iOS Application in Beta

Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world based on volume, has recently opened up a US-based exchange for its customers based there. Now, it seems that the platform is launching an iOS application, and it is now in an open beta format for anyone to test, according to a tweet from the company.

After the successful private-beta test, we are opening the iOS beta to all of you! Download https://t.co/AZwoBOgsqS iOS App for Beta Testing: https://t.co/GVBWKg946w pic.twitter.com/t6ifB5wvZu — Binance.US (@BinanceAmerica) December 30, 2019

The iOS application has been in a private beta testing since earlier in December, reports CoinTelegraph. Those who want to apply for the open beta can do so via the tweet above.

As for the Android application, we’re unsure as to when Binance will release that for testing, or if they even will in the long run, instead just opting for a full release right away.

Binance is one of the most popular exchanges out there, and many around the world utilize it as their favorite way to buy and trade cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. It houses dozens of cryptocurrencies for users to participate within and adds assets to the platform on a fairly regular basis.

Since opening its US exchange, Binance has made sure to cater to as many customers around the world as it possibly can. Ideally, this mobile application will make it even easier for them to participate.