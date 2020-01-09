Binance Charity Arm to Donate $1 Million in BNB Towards Australian Bushfire Efforts

Binance, one of the world’s biggest exchanges in terms of market capitalization, is launching a charity project related to the fires in Australia. According to a blog post from the company, the exchange’s philanthropy division, the Binance Charity Foundation, plans to donate $1 million worth in its cryptocurrency, BNB, to its Australia Bushfire Donations project.

The goal here is to bring awareness to its donations project, and from there ask that others donate their BNB as well to the cause.

Speaking on the matter is the Binance CEO himself. Changpeng Zhao:

“It is painful to see the bushfires burning across Australia as well as the devastating effects on the ecology and local community. We want to help this urgent crisis. Donating for Australia Bushfires charity program is the most direct and effective approach to make an impact, and we are also calling for the whole crypto community to join us in supporting Australia.”

The Binance Charity Foundation has already helped “over 100,000 people,” the post reads, and users can validate that information on the website itself. “In the past year, Binance Charity Foundation has delivered lunch to over 5,000 students in 11 schools, stationery and solar panels to 51 schools, and sanitary pads to over 10,000 young girls at 55 schools. It has also formed partnerships with traditional charity organizations like Mercy Corps and Women’s World Banking in exploring blockchain technology’s potential in the charity sector,” the post concludes.

While this move could be seen as a publicity stunt to get more people using the BNB cryptocurrency, Binance bringing awareness and bringing their own funds to the fires is a fantastic way to gather more donations.